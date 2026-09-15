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Iran war live: CENTCOM disputes IRGC claim supertanker struck by Hormuz nav

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei says the stakes around oil and the strait have changed, and that there will be no talks with the US until Iran’s demands are met.

A sailor handles munitions on the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Arabian Sea, September 13, 2026. The aircraft carrier, capable of carrying more than 5,000 personnel, is enforcing a U.S. naval blockade against Iran and providing cover for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS/Ed Ou
A sailor handles munitions on the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Arabian Sea, September 13, 2026. [Ed Ou/Reuters]
By Faisal Aziz Khan and Kristina Harazim
Published On 15 Sep 2026

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  • CENTCOM disputes the IRGC claim that the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the vessel was hit by an Iranian missile last month and struck again by a drone this weekend while sitting in waters off the coast of Oman.
  • US President Donald Trump once again claims that Iran wants to make a deal, but adds that he will “determine whether or not” the US chooses to engage.