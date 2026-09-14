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Iran war live: Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed
Iranian foreign ministry official says regional countries requested the delay of the scheduled Strait of Hormuz meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman, which Tehran and Muscat agreed upon jointly.
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Published On 14 Sep 2026
- Oman says a planned regional meeting between Gulf states and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed in the “interests of consensus”.
- Iranian foreign ministry official says the postponement of the planned meeting in Oman was made at the request of certain regional countries and through a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.