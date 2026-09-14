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Iran war live: Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed

Iranian foreign ministry official says regional countries requested the delay of the scheduled Strait of Hormuz meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman, which Tehran and Muscat agreed upon jointly.

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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, September 5, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Faisal Aziz Khan and Adam Hancock
Published On 14 Sep 2026

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  • Oman says a planned regional meeting between Gulf states and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed in the “interests of consensus”.
  • Iranian foreign ministry official says the postponement of the planned meeting in Oman was made at the request of certain regional countries and through a joint decision by Tehran and Muscat.