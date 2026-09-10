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Iran war live: Iran media say ‘enemy’ projectiles hit Sirik areas

Tehran says ready for dialogue with nations in the region to ‘foster mutual trust, achieve sustainable security, and promote economic progress’.

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Vessels transit the Hormuz Strait off the coast of Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 7, 2026. Iran's top negotiator threatened on September 6 of a more forceful response to any further US attacks after Tehran targeted American warships in their latest round of clashes. The exchanges of fire, which began with US raids last week, come amid a deadlock in the six-month war between the two foes. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Faisal Aziz Khan, Noor Kareem and Kristina Harazim
Published On 10 Sep 2026

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  • Projectiles have hit several areas in Iran’s Sirik, with multiple explosions heard across the coastal region, including Minab County and Qeshm Island, Iranian state media report.
  • US President Donald Trump claims that the ongoing war will end immediately after the US November midterm elections and predicts that oil prices will decline, while adding that negotiations with Tehran remain possible despite Washington not actively seeking a deal.