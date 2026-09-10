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Iran war live: Iran media say ‘enemy’ projectiles hit Sirik areas
Tehran says ready for dialogue with nations in the region to ‘foster mutual trust, achieve sustainable security, and promote economic progress’.
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Published On 10 Sep 2026
- Projectiles have hit several areas in Iran’s Sirik, with multiple explosions heard across the coastal region, including Minab County and Qeshm Island, Iranian state media report.
- US President Donald Trump claims that the ongoing war will end immediately after the US November midterm elections and predicts that oil prices will decline, while adding that negotiations with Tehran remain possible despite Washington not actively seeking a deal.