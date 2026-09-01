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Nepal-Tibet floods live: Rescue efforts under way, death toll crosses 1,000
The death toll from flooding in Nepal and Tibet has gone past 1,000, as rescue teams work to reach communities cut off by the disaster.
Published On 1 Sep 2026
- The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet has gone past 1,000, authorities said, as rescue teams worked to reach communities cut off by the disaster.
- At least 987 people were killed in Nepal, with 3,916 still missing. China says 16 people were killed and 546 remain missing.