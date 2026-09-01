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Iran war live: Trump vows to strike Iran ‘hard’ after first clash in month

President Donald Trump says the US will respond to Iranian strikes on its personnel in Jordan.

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Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer, Rached El-Moctar, Leila Minkara and Ali Mustafa
Published On 1 Sep 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has pledged to respond to Iranian strikes on US personnel in Jordan, saying, “We’re going to hit them hard”.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reports that its air defences intercepted a US MQ-9 drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz following Trump’s comments.