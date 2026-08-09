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Iran war live: Tehran sets Hormuz terms, Houthis claim attack on Saudi site
IRGC sets terms to reopen Hormuz as US seeks commitments to end attacks on ships in the waterway.
Published On 9 Aug 2026
- Yemen’s Houthis have claimed an attack that caused a fire at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in the Jizan province.
- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says he hopes the talks with Oman will yield results in the Strait of Hormuz and calls for the country to move beyond state of “neither war nor peace”.