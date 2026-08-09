Live updates,

Iran war live: Tehran sets Hormuz terms, Houthis claim attack on Saudi site

IRGC sets terms to reopen Hormuz as US seeks commitments to end attacks on ships in the waterway.

Aramco facility in Jizan
Video Duration 02 minutes 47 seconds 02:47

War on Iran accelerates change at Pentagon as US seeks lower-cost weapons

By Heba Habib and Umut Uras
Published On 9 Aug 2026

Save

  • Yemen’s Houthis have claimed an attack that caused a fire at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in the Jizan province.
  • Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says he hopes the talks with Oman will yield results in the Strait of Hormuz and calls for the country to move beyond state of “neither war nor peace”.