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Iran war live: IRGC says Hormuz to open after US ‘fully’ accepts conditions
Iran and Oman have agreed on a framework regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with final approval still pending from Tehran.
Published On 8 Aug 2026
- Sardar Mohebi, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), says the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is not subject to the deal with Oman, adding that it is conditional on the US “fully accepting Iran’s conditions”.
- The spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s parliament says a general framework of understanding has been reached with Oman, pending final approval from a high level, according to our colleagues on the ground.