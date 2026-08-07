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Iran war live: ‘Mecca Joint Defence Pact’ signed, as Hormuz deal ‘nears’
Tehran says deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ‘on the verge of being finalised’ after both sides agreed on routes.
Published On 7 Aug 2026
- The Saudi crown prince, Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister have signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca stating that “any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all”.
- An Iranian official says a framework on the Strait of Hormuz has been agreed with Oman, with “a final decision to be made at higher levels,” Iranian state media reports.