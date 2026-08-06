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Iran war live: Tehran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal; Houthis attack tankers
Iran, Oman agree on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, as Houthis attack Saudi tankers and Israel bombs Lebanon.
Published On 6 Aug 2026
- Iran says a deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is “on the verge of being finalised“, after both countries agreed on the coordinates of routes through the critical waterway.
- US President Donald Trump again claims Washington is in talks with Tehran and says he prefers diplomacy to war.