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Iran war live: Tehran, Oman close in on Hormuz deal; Houthis attack tankers

Iran, Oman agree on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, as Houthis attack Saudi tankers and Israel bombs Lebanon.

Shia Muslim devotees gesture beneath an Iranian national flag as they take part in a mourning procession marking Arbaeen in Tehran on August 4, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 14 seconds 03:14

War on Iran: US-Iran deal edges closer

By Enes Abuomer and Zaid Sabah
Published On 6 Aug 2026

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  • Iran says a deal with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is “on the verge of being finalised“, after both countries agreed on the coordinates of routes through the critical waterway.
  • US President Donald Trump again claims Washington is in talks with Tehran and says he prefers diplomacy to war.