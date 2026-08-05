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Iran war live: Tehran-Oman talks on Hormuz ‘positive’; ship hit in Red Sea
Iran says talks with Oman are proceeding ‘positively’ as US officials say a deal could be possible soon.
Published On 5 Aug 2026
- Diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ramp up, with Iran saying talks with Oman are proceeding “positively”.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reports “progress” in talks on the strait, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggests an agreement could be possible as early as “today or tomorrow”.