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Iran war live: Tehran-Oman talks on Hormuz ‘positive’; ship hit in Red Sea

Iran says talks with Oman are proceeding ‘positively’ as US officials say a deal could be possible soon.

A person stands in shallow water as cargo and commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, June 8, 2026.
Video Duration 07 minutes 12 seconds 07:12

Hormuz crisis is commercial, not military problem, says David Des Roches

By Enes Abuomer and Zaid Sabah
Published On 5 Aug 2026

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  • Diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ramp up, with Iran saying talks with Oman are proceeding “positively”.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reports “progress” in talks on the strait, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggests an agreement could be possible as early as “today or tomorrow”.