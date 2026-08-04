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Iran war live: Tehran denies US talks as Trump warns of ‘last chance’

The US president says talks with Iran are under way, warning the negotiations are Tehran’s ‘last chance’ to secure a deal.

Trump says new Iran negotiations starting
Video Duration 01 minutes 12 seconds 01:12

Trump says talks with Iran are 'last chance' to forge a deal

By Ali Mustafa and Zaid Sabah
Published On 4 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says talks with Iran are under way, warning that the negotiations are Tehran’s “last chance” to secure a deal to end the five-month conflict.
  • Tehran denies holding talks with Washington, saying it is speaking to Oman about the Strait of Hormuz.