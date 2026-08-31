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Iran war live: IRGC attacks US bases in Jordan after US bombs Larak Island

Centcom says US forces bombed two rocket launchers of the IRGC on Larak Island.

This screen grab taken from video footage released on July 20, 2026 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)'s Sepah News shows what they say a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in the Gulf. Iran targeted US radar and air defence installations in the Gulf on July 21, warning Washington of "more decisive and powerful" attacks to come as the conflict threatened to widen with a blockade of Saudi ports by Houthi rebels in Yemen [File: AFP]
An IRGC missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in the Gulf [File: AFP]
By Yashraj Sharma and Rached El-Moctar
Published On 31 Aug 2026

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  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has attacked US bases in Jordan after US forces bombed two rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island. ⁠
  • The IRGC says the US ⁠attack on Larak ⁠Island killed and wounded ‌several Iranian fighters and civilians, according to Iran’s ⁠state broadcaster IRIB.