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Iran war live: IRGC attacks US bases in Jordan after US bombs Larak Island
Centcom says US forces bombed two rocket launchers of the IRGC on Larak Island.
Published On 31 Aug 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has attacked US bases in Jordan after US forces bombed two rocket launchers on Iran’s Larak Island.
- The IRGC says the US attack on Larak Island killed and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.