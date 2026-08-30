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Iran war live: Tehran stands firm over US sanctions; settlers besiege Qusra
Iran says it will rely equally on diplomacy and defence to protect its interests.
Published On 30 Aug 2026
- Iran’s government says it will stand firm against US sanctions, and rely equally on diplomacy and defence to protect its interests.
- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) claims that it maintains firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US leaders of spreading false statements regarding the passage to sway energy prices.