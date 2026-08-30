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Iran war live: Tehran stands firm over US sanctions; settlers besiege Qusra

Iran says it will rely equally on diplomacy and defence to protect its interests.

An image of a U.S. dollar bill on a t-shirt at a shop in Tehran, Iran, August 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
An image of a US dollar bill on a t-shirt at a shop in Tehran, Iran, August 23, 2026 [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS]
By Rached El-Moctar and Yashraj Sharma
Published On 30 Aug 2026

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  • Iran’s government says it will stand ⁠firm against US sanctions, and rely equally on diplomacy ‌and defence to protect its interests.
  • The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) claims that it maintains firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US leaders of spreading false statements regarding the passage to sway energy prices.