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Iran war live: Trump says talks to resume; Tehran urges US to honour MoU

US President Donald Trump says an agreement with Iran is imminent, with negotiations set to begin on Monday.

An Iranian-made drone is displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on August 2, 2026.
Video Duration 05 minutes 24 seconds 05:24

Trump says US-Iran talks to begin Monday after planned strikes called off

By Ali Mustafa and Rached El-Moctar
Published On 3 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says an agreement with Iran is imminent, with negotiations set to begin on Monday.
  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urges the US to “remain committed” to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in June and says the interim deal “will be the centre of gravity” of Tehran’s “foreign relations in the future”.