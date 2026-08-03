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Iran war live: Trump says talks to resume; Tehran urges US to honour MoU
US President Donald Trump says an agreement with Iran is imminent, with negotiations set to begin on Monday.
Published On 3 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says an agreement with Iran is imminent, with negotiations set to begin on Monday.
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urges the US to “remain committed” to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in June and says the interim deal “will be the centre of gravity” of Tehran’s “foreign relations in the future”.