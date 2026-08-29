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Iran war live: IRGC asserts strait control, US enforces blockade
As the US-Iran conflict hits its six-month mark with tensions remaining high in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC claims decisive control over the waterway while the White House maintains it stays open under an active US naval blockade.
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Published On 29 Aug 2026
- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) maintains that it maintains firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US leaders of spreading false statements regarding the passage to sway energy prices.
- The White House tells Al Jazeera that the American naval blockade stays fully active, reiterating that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and cleared of mines while Washington holds no talks with Iran.