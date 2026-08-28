Live updates,

Iran war live: Tehran prepares conditions to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran says it is preparing a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to mediator requests, pointing out that the US must first take practical steps to fulfill these demands before the waterway reopens.

live
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, August 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Usaid Siddiqui and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 28 Aug 2026

Save

  • Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said that Tehran is drafting a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to mediator requests, adding that the US must first take practical steps to fulfill these demands before the waterway reopens.
  • Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held meetings in Tehran to discuss key issues, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, amid international hopes that dialogue between the US and Iran on ending the war will resume.