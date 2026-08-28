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Iran war live: Tehran prepares conditions to open Strait of Hormuz
Iran says it is preparing a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to mediator requests, pointing out that the US must first take practical steps to fulfill these demands before the waterway reopens.
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Published On 28 Aug 2026
- Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said that Tehran is drafting a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to mediator requests, adding that the US must first take practical steps to fulfill these demands before the waterway reopens.
- Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held meetings in Tehran to discuss key issues, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, amid international hopes that dialogue between the US and Iran on ending the war will resume.