Live updates,

Nepal-Tibet floods live: Over 160 dead; 1,400 missing; rescue continues

Rescue teams are rushing to find hundreds of people still missing after flash floods near Nepal’s border with China.

An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 10 seconds 01:10

Survivors recount moment flash floods hit Nepal

By Urooba Jamal
Published On 27 Aug 2026

Save

  • Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority says at least 165 people have been killed and 826 people are missing in the Himalayan flash floods.
  • Rescue teams are searching for survivors along the Nepal-China border after a catastrophic torrent of floods and mud swept through several communities on Wednesday following a glacial collapse.