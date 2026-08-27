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Nepal-Tibet floods live: Over 160 dead; 1,400 missing; rescue continues
Rescue teams are rushing to find hundreds of people still missing after flash floods near Nepal’s border with China.
Published On 27 Aug 2026
- Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority says at least 165 people have been killed and 826 people are missing in the Himalayan flash floods.
- Rescue teams are searching for survivors along the Nepal-China border after a catastrophic torrent of floods and mud swept through several communities on Wednesday following a glacial collapse.