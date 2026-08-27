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Iran war live: Qatar PM to visit Tehran; Trump ‘not in a hurry’ over talks
Qatar’s PM will meet Iranian officials to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions in the region, foreign ministry says.
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Published On 27 Aug 2026
- Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will arrive in Tehran on Thursday, where he will meet Iranian officials.
- US President Donald Trump has told Al Jazeera that both economic and military action “are effective” and he is “not in a hurry” in negotiations with Tehran to end the US-Israel war on Iran.