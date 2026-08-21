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Iran war live: US vows toughest Iran sanctions, urges China support
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Washington will impose its ‘toughest sanctions in history’ to ‘collapse’ Iran’s government, warning of consequences for countries that maintain economic ties with Tehran.
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Published On 21 Aug 2026
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Washington will impose the “toughest sanctions in history” to “collapse” the Iranian government, calling on other nations, including China, to join the effort.
- China has criticised the US president’s “economic D-Day” push against Iran, warning that additional sanctions will fail to resolve ongoing disputes.