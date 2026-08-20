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Iran war live: Trump announces ‘most crushing’ Iran sanctions

Trump says Washington may resume talks with Tehran at ‘some point’, stating that US demands remain focused on preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

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People spend time at a beach as commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 20 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of an unprecedented “crushing economic operation” against Iran after the two countries failed to reach a deal, warning that any country offering Tehran a lifeline will face severe financial retaliation.
  • Earlier, Trump said Washington may resume talks with Tehran at “some point”, stating that US demands remain focused strictly on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.