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Iran war live: Tehran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any US ‘aggression’
Iran’s top diplomat issued the warning in separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Published On 2 Aug 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that any “aggression” by the US and Israel will be met with a “decisive and proportionate response” in separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
- US embassies across the Middle East have warned their citizens to be prepared for “unforeseen escalation” a day after President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran “very hard”.