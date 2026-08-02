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Iran war live: Tehran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any US ‘aggression’

Iran’s top diplomat issued the warning in separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A banner with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump next to an Iranian missile system at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2026.
[Majid Asgaripour/ West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Enes Abuomer
Published On 2 Aug 2026

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  • Iran’s ⁠Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that any “aggression” by ‌the US and Israel will ⁠be met with a “decisive ⁠and proportionate response” in separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
  • US embassies across the Middle East have warned their citizens to be prepared for “unforeseen escalation” a day after President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran “very hard”.