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Iran war live: Trump denies Iran talks, Tehran claims US ‘begging’

Trump denies holding or scheduling talks with Tehran, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Washington is ‘begging’ to negotiate after failing to force Iran to surrender.

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FILE PHOTO: A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 30, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA./File Photo
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Al Jazeera Live

By Tracy J. Jawad and Heba Habib
Published On 19 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says that no conversations are taking place or scheduled with Iran, while maintaining that the US naval blockade remains in full force and mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the US is now “begging” to negotiate on Iranian conditions after failing to force Tehran to surrender.