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Iran war live: Trump rejects MoU extension as US claims control of Hormuz

US president says Iran should ‘put up the white flag of surrender’ as the two nations’ MoU expired on Monday.

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US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 17, 2026. The 16-year-old Williams rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai in rough surf at Seabright Beach last month in Santa Cruz, California. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 18 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the United States is not seeking an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, which expired on Monday, and that Tehran should “put up the white flag of surrender”.
  • Trump also told US media that his team is in discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, though the IRGC denies this statement.