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Iran war live: Trump rejects MoU extension as US claims control of Hormuz
US president says Iran should ‘put up the white flag of surrender’ as the two nations’ MoU expired on Monday.
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Published On 18 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the United States is not seeking an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, which expired on Monday, and that Tehran should “put up the white flag of surrender”.
- Trump also told US media that his team is in discussions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, though the IRGC denies this statement.