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Iran war live: Tehran-US MoU set to expire; Hamas’s al-Khayya meets Kushner
Hamas calls on Board of Peace to ‘compel’ Israel to accept the Gaza peace plan after the Palestinian group, led by political chief al-Hayya, met with Kushner in Egypt.
Published On 17 Aug 2026
- The Iran-US memorandum of understanding signed in June is set to expire today, with talks to end the war deadlocked.
- Israel sends more soldiers to the village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been laying siege to three Palestinian homes for a second week.