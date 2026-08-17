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epa13165935 An Iranian man passes with his bike next to a wall painting featuring late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a street in central Tehran, Iran, 13 August 2026. Tensions between Iran and the US remain high as opposing claims persist over shipping control in the Strait of Hormuz. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
Video Duration 06 minutes 47 seconds 06:47

US–Iran Hormuz Deal Expires as Sanctions and Blockade Tighten: Analysis

By Ali Mustafa and Mariem Bah
Published On 17 Aug 2026

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  • The Iran-US memorandum of understanding signed in June is set to expire today, with talks to end the war deadlocked.
  • Israel sends more soldiers to the village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been laying siege to three Palestinian homes for a second week.