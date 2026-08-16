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Iran war live: Talks on Hormuz Strait continue; Israel kills 11 in Lebanon
Israel kills 11 in deadliest attacks on Lebanon since June truce as Iran and Oman continue talks on Hormuz.
Published On 16 Aug 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is continuing talks with Oman on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, but warns reopening the waterway will depend on the US upholding the MoU signed in June.
- Israel continues to bombard southern Lebanon, killing at least 11 people in the worst attacks since a US-brokered ceasefire in June.