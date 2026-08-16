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Iran war live: Talks on Hormuz Strait continue; Israel kills 11 in Lebanon

Israel kills 11 in deadliest attacks on Lebanon since June truce as Iran and Oman continue talks on Hormuz.

Heavy machinery, first aid responders and residents search the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese village of Deir al-Zahrani on August 15, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 09 seconds 03:09

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: Attack among the worst since truce was agreed in June

By Mariem Bah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 16 Aug 2026

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  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is continuing talks with Oman on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, but warns reopening the waterway will depend on the US upholding the MoU signed in June.
  • Israel continues to bombard southern Lebanon, killing at least 11 people in the worst attacks since a US-brokered ceasefire in June.