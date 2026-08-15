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Iran war live: Trump vows to make Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’
US president’s words come as Treasury chief says US will use economic measures against Iran that have ‘never been seen’.
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Published On 15 Aug 2026
- Trump says he will make Strait of Hormuz a US territory “pretty soon” while preparing a hard economic blow to force Iran into ending the war.
- In response to Trump’s threat to claim the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says the waterway will remain Iranian and that blockade enforcement will continue until the US accepts defeat.