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Iran war live: US eyes indefinite Iran naval blockade
US Vice President JD Vance states that Washington aims to stabilise American energy prices, stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and emerge from the Iranian conflict in a position of strength.
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Published On 14 Aug 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance outlines Washington’s key objectives in the Iran conflict as keeping energy prices stable for Americans, preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and securing a stronger US position.
- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says that the US can sustain its blockade against Iran “indefinitely”.