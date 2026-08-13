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Iran war live: US, Tehran exchange opposing claims over Hormuz control
President Trump again insists the US has ‘total control’ of the strait, while Tehran is resolute that Washington must meet its demands.
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Published On 13 Aug 2026
- President Donald Trump has again insisted that the US has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, despite shipping traffic through the key waterway dropping to a one-week low amid the escalating war on Iran.
- Tehran remains resolute, pledging to continue its resistance against the US and keep the strait closed until all its demands are met.