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Iran war live: Trump claims US in ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Qatar says negotiations between Oman and Iran over the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are making major progress.
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Published On 12 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the situation with Iran is “going fine”, telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews that US forces are in “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz.
- US forces have disabled a Panama-flagged cargo ship attempting to sail towards an Iranian port by firing two Hellfire missiles at its steering gear after it ignored warnings.