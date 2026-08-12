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Iran war live: Trump claims US in ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz

Qatar says negotiations between Oman and Iran over the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are making major progress.

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Damage on the cargo vessel Tihamah near Murad, Yemen, August 11, 2026. Yemen's transport ministry said four crew members were killed after the vessel was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Media Office Of The Ministry Of Transport - Republic Of Yemen/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT REFILE - CORRECTING DATE FROM "AUGUST 10" TO "AUGUST 11". VERIFICATION: - Reuters was able to confirm the cargo ship as Tihamah by the shape and design of the deck of the ship, which matched archive imagery of the vessel. - The Dock and the rocky coast seen in the photograph matched satellite imagery and topography mapping of the area. - Shiptracking data showed the vessel Tihamah near Murad, Yemen, on August 11. - The date was verified by two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials in the government, who said a small cargo ship was attacked by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. - UKMTO and British maritime security company Ambrey also said there was an attack on the vessel on August 11.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Alex Milan Durie and Ali Mustafa
Published On 12 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the situation with Iran is “going fine”, telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews that US forces are in “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz.
  • US forces have disabled a Panama-flagged cargo ship attempting to sail towards an Iranian port by firing two Hellfire missiles at its steering gear after it ignored warnings.