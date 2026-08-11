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Iran war live: Trump claims Hormuz Strait open, seeks Iranian compensation

Trump says the US will demand compensation from Iran for people killed in the war and during Iranian protests over the past 50 years.

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Iranian women walk along the seashore, as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. The US President signalled on August 9 that he was prepared to let economic pressure mount against Iran, apparently backing away from more military strikes after Tehran issued a list of demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after Iran issued over the weekend a list of conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has remained largely closed since the start of the Middle East war in late February. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer and Ali Mustafa
Published On 11 Aug 2026

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  • President Donald Trump says the United States will seek compensation from Iran for casualties in the war. The move came days after Tehran demanded that Washington pay for damages from the five-month conflict as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei conveyed a message of unity during a recent seven-hour meeting. Pezeshkian confirmed that Khamenei is in perfect health despite making no public appearances since taking power.