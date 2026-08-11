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Iran war live: Trump claims Hormuz Strait open, seeks Iranian compensation
Trump says the US will demand compensation from Iran for people killed in the war and during Iranian protests over the past 50 years.
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Published On 11 Aug 2026
- President Donald Trump says the United States will seek compensation from Iran for casualties in the war. The move came days after Tehran demanded that Washington pay for damages from the five-month conflict as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei conveyed a message of unity during a recent seven-hour meeting. Pezeshkian confirmed that Khamenei is in perfect health despite making no public appearances since taking power.