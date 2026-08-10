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Iran war live: US ‘semi-negotiating’ with Tehran; Israel rejects Gaza plan
Trump says US will wait for economic pressure to mount on Iran, as Israel formally rejects 15-point Gaza peace plan.
Published On 10 Aug 2026
- US President Donald Trump says Washington is only “semi-negotiating” with Tehran and will wait for economic pressure on Iran to mount.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there are no direct talks with the US and insists the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Washington meets Tehran’s demands, including lifting the naval blockade.