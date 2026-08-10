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Iran war live: US ‘semi-negotiating’ with Tehran; Israel rejects Gaza plan

Trump says US will wait for economic pressure to mount on Iran, as Israel formally rejects 15-point Gaza peace plan.

People walk in Tehran's traditional main bazaar, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 52 seconds 03:52

Trump says US ‘low-keying it’ with Iran as Tehran firm on Hormuz conditions

By Adam Hancock and Zsombor Peter
Published On 10 Aug 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says Washington is only “semi-negotiating” with Tehran and will wait for economic pressure on Iran to mount.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there are no direct talks with the US and insists the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Washington meets Tehran’s demands, including lifting the naval blockade.