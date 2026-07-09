Live updates,

Iran war live: One killed as US bombs Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Jask

US attacks kill at least one person in the city of Iranshahr and cause widespread power outages in Chabahar. 

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 8, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 31 seconds 01:31

AJE-ONL-NF_US-expands-military-strike-on-Iran-080726

By Enes Abuomer and Zaid Sabah
Published On 9 Jul 2026

Save

  • The US has bombed Iran again, with explosions reported in cities along the Strait of Hormuz, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island.
  • The attacks have killed at least one person in the city of Iranshahr and caused widespread power outages in Chabahar.