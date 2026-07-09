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Iran war live: One killed as US bombs Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Jask
US attacks kill at least one person in the city of Iranshahr and cause widespread power outages in Chabahar.
Published On 9 Jul 2026
- US bombs Iran again, with explosions reported in cities along the Strait of Hormuz, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island.
- The attacks killed at least one person in the city of Iranshahr and caused widespread power outages in Chabahar.