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Iran war live: US bombs Sirik, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas over Hormuz attacks
Air raids come after US revokes a waiver that allowed Iran to sell oil, citing the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 8 Jul 2026
- The US launches “powerful strikes” against Iran after attacks on three ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including Qatari and Saudi Arabian tankers.
- Iranian media reports that explosions have been heard in the Iranian port city of Sirik, in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.