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Iran war live: US bombs Sirik, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas over Hormuz attacks

Air raids come after US revokes a waiver that allowed Iran to sell oil, citing the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 51 seconds 00:51

Trump criticises NATO allies over Iran conflict support

By Enes Abuomer and Zaid Sabah
Published On 8 Jul 2026

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  • The US launches “powerful strikes” against Iran after attacks on three ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including Qatari and Saudi Arabian tankers.
  • Iranian media reports that explosions have been heard in the Iranian port city of Sirik, in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.