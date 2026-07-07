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Iran war live: Khamenei’s body arrives in Qom; Hamas cedes Gaza governance

Hamas dissolves its governing body in Gaza after nearly 20 years in power, paving the way for a technocratic committee to take over.

People march before a vehicle carrying coffins of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members, makes its way as people attend a funeral procession for Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 35 seconds 02:35

Khamenei’s coffin carried through Tehran as Iran holds major mourning procession

By Heba Habib and Zaid Sabah
Published On 7 Jul 2026

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  • The funeral for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues, with rites set to take place in the holy city of Qom.
  • Hamas announces it will no longer govern Gaza, paving the way for a technocratic committee to implement civilian government.