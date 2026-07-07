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Iran war live: Khamenei’s body arrives in Qom; Hamas cedes Gaza governance
Hamas dissolves its governing body in Gaza after nearly 20 years in power, paving the way for a technocratic committee to take over.
Published On 7 Jul 2026
- The funeral for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues, with rites set to take place in the holy city of Qom.
- Hamas announces it will no longer govern Gaza, paving the way for a technocratic committee to implement civilian government.