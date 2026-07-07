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Iran war live: Khamenei’s body arrives in Qom; Hamas cedes Gaza governance

Hamas dissolves its governing body in Gaza after nearly 20 years in power, paving the way for a technocratic committee to take over.

Mourners carry bodies as they participate in the funeral of two Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment, in Gaza City, July 6, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 35 seconds 02:35

Khamenei’s coffin carried through Tehran as Iran holds major mourning procession

By Heba Habib and Zaid Sabah
Published On 7 Jul 2026

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  • The funeral for Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues, with rites set to take place in the holy city of Qom.
  • Hamas announces it will no longer govern Gaza, paving the way for a technocratic committee to implement civilian government.