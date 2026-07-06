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Iran war live: Tehran prepares for Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession
Millions expected at funeral procession for Iran’s slain supreme leader in Tehran, as Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon continue.
Published On 6 Jul 2026
- A two-day public farewell ceremony for Iran’s slain former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has come to a close, with millions expected to take part in a funeral procession scheduled in Tehran today.
- Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, despite signing a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon last month to end hostilities.