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Iran war live: Tehran prepares for Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession

Millions expected at funeral procession for Iran’s slain supreme leader in Tehran, as Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon continue.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with officials attend a prayer during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 5, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 21 seconds 02:21

Thousands Gather in Tehran for Second Day of Ali Khamenei's Funeral Ceremony

By Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 6 Jul 2026

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  • A two-day public farewell ceremony for Iran’s slain former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has come to a close, with millions expected to take part in a funeral procession scheduled in Tehran today.
  • Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, despite signing a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon last month to end hostilities.