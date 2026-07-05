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Iran war live: Huge crowds mourn Khamenei, Trump vows calm during funeral
Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed in a joint US-Israeli air strike in February.
Published On 5 Jul 2026
- Huge crowds pour into Tehran for funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on his compound on February 28.
- US President Donald Trump says “neither side will shoot the other during the funeral proceedings” and that talks with Iran will continue after the ceremonies.