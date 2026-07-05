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Iran war live: Huge crowds mourn Khamenei, Trump vows calm during funeral

Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed in a joint US-Israeli air strike in February.

Mourners shout slogans during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026.
[Alkis Konstantinidis/ Reuters]
By Zsombor Peter
Published On 5 Jul 2026

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  • Huge crowds pour into Tehran for funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on his compound on February 28.
  • US President Donald Trump says “neither side will shoot the other during the funeral proceedings” and that talks with Iran will continue after the ceremonies.