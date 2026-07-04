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Iran war live: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral of Ali Khamenei
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue with a child killed and another injured in a drone strike, according to the enclave’s civil defence.
Published On 4 Jul 2026
- More than 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.
- Israel has attacked multiple sites in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters, despite agreeing with Lebanon last month to a framework agreement to end the conflict in the country.