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Iran war live: Millions expected in Tehran for funeral of Ali Khamenei

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TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 03: Mourners gather at a ceremony honoring Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the capital city on July 03, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Iran began a week of funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, who was killed in February at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Following last month's provisional ceasefire deal, there are no longer attacks on major cities like Tehran, but the U.S. and Iran have continued to trade tit-for-tat strikes along the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway on Iran's southern coast. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Video Duration 01 minutes 09 seconds 01:09

World leaders pay tribute to Iran's late leader Khamenei in Tehran

By Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 4 Jul 2026

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  • More than 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.
  • Israel has attacked multiple sites in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters, despite agreeing with Lebanon last month to a framework agreement to end the conflict in the country.