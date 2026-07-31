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Iran war live: Trump says Hamas to disarm, Israel to leave Gaza gradually
Member of Hamas delegation told Al Jazeera all implementation would be conditioned on Israel implementing its part of the deal.
Published On 31 Jul 2026
- US President Donald Trump says his Gaza Board of Peace has reached an agreement to disarm Hamas and all other armed groups in the enclave, and that Israel would withdraw from Gaza in phases.
- A member of the Hamas delegation has told Al Jazeera that all implementation would be conditioned on Israel implementing its part of the deal.