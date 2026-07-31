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Iran war live: Iran says it has a plan to respond to any US attacks

An Iranian official quoted by Tasnim says plans are in place to respond to any ‘mad’ US strikes.

An Iranian drone and an Iranian missile system are displayed in Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
Video Duration 00 minutes 59 seconds 00:59

US Escalation with Iran is 'pointless', warns former US diplomat

By Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 31 Jul 2026

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  • An Iranian official has said Iran has prepared a comprehensive response to any US attacks, and that it includes vital US and Israeli infrastructure.
  • While United States President Donald Trump has told reporters on Friday that the US will be hitting Iran “hard”, there are reports that the strikes may be called off.