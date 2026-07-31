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Iran war live: Iran says it has a plan to respond to any US attacks
An Iranian official quoted by Tasnim says plans are in place to respond to any ‘mad’ US strikes.
Published On 31 Jul 2026
- An Iranian official has said Iran has prepared a comprehensive response to any US attacks, and that it includes vital US and Israeli infrastructure.
- While United States President Donald Trump has told reporters on Friday that the US will be hitting Iran “hard”, there are reports that the strikes may be called off.