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Iran war live: Trump threatens to hit ‘very hard’ over strikes on Jordan

Threat comes as Iranian media report that four Iranians were killed in joint US-Saudi attacks in Iraq.

Mourners carry the coffins of members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who were killed by airstrikes that the PMF said were carried out by U.S. and Saudi forces, along with other coffins covered in Iranian flags, during a funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, July 29, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 29 seconds 00:29

Trump threatens Iran strikes after attack on US base in Jordan

By Rached El-Moctar and Zaid Sabah
Published On 30 Jul 2026

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  • United States President Donald Trump says Iran will be “hit very hard” after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan.
  • Iraq condemns US-Saudi strikes on the country, with the Popular Mobilisation Forces saying 20 of its fighters were killed, while 32 others were wounded.