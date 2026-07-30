Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump threatens to hit ‘very hard’ over strikes on Jordan
Threat comes as Iranian media report that four Iranians were killed in joint US-Saudi attacks in Iraq.
Published On 30 Jul 2026
- United States President Donald Trump says Iran will be “hit very hard” after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan.
- Iraq condemns US-Saudi strikes on the country, with the Popular Mobilisation Forces saying 20 of its fighters were killed, while 32 others were wounded.