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Iran war live: Tehran slams US before huge funeral for Ali Khamenei

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 4,298 people have been killed and 12,196 injured in Israeli attacks since March.

epa13079707 Iranian people pass a large-scale banner of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ahead of his funeral in Tehran, Iran, 02 July 2026. Iran is set to hold a multi-day state funeral from 04 to 09 July 2026 for the Iranian supreme leader assassinated on 28 February. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
Video Duration 01 minutes 16 seconds 01:16

The last time Iran held a funeral for the Supreme Leader

By Zaid Sabah, Faisal Ali and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 3 Jul 2026

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  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the US has “constantly demonstrated its complete contempt for genuine peace and security in West Asia”, warning regional countries to draw “clear lessons” from the US-Israel war on Iran.
  • More than 20 million people are expected in Tehran for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.