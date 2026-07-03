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Iran war live: Tehran slams US before huge funeral for Ali Khamenei
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 4,298 people have been killed and 12,196 injured in Israeli attacks since March.
Published On 3 Jul 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the US has “constantly demonstrated its complete contempt for genuine peace and security in West Asia”, warning regional countries to draw “clear lessons” from the US-Israel war on Iran.
- More than 20 million people are expected in Tehran for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.