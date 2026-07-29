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Iran war live: US accuses IRGC of ‘surprise’ ballistic missile attacks

US claim comes as Saudi Arabia reports intercepting drones and Iran warns of ‘any action’ to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, July 27, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 56 seconds 03:56

War on Iran: Phase II: Day 17

Published On 29 Jul 2026

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  • US accuses Iran of firing multiple ballistic missiles at its forces in the Middle East in “an attempted surprise attack” and says all projectiles were intercepted.
  • Iran warns it will take “any action”, including resuming war, to keep control of the Strait of Hormuz.