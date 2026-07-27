Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Tehran halts retaliatory strikes after pause in US attacks
The US has paused its two-week bombing campaign against Iran, prompting Tehran to suspend its regional retaliatory attacks.
Published On 27 Jul 2026
- The US has continued to hold off on its attacks against Iran, leading Tehran to halt its retaliatory strikes in the region after nearly two weeks of bombing.
- US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that the military is running low on ammunition, telling domestic media that US stockpiles are vast and exceed what is needed.