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Iran war live: Tehran halts retaliatory strikes after pause in US attacks

The US has paused its two-week bombing campaign against Iran, prompting Tehran to suspend its regional retaliatory attacks.

This screen grab made on July 26, 2026 from undated handout video footage released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 25, 2026 shows what CENTCOM says are operations enforcing its naval blockade against Iran. Iran passed another night without US airstrikes on July 26, as Washington paused a war nearing its fifth month and reports emerged that concerns over dwindling munitions were restraining plans for further escalation. (Photo by US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP) / THIS PICTURE WAS BLURRED AT SOURCE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US CENTRAL COMMAND (CENTCOM)" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This screenshot from an undated handout video released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 25, 2026, shows what CENTCOM says are operations enforcing its naval blockade of Iran [US Central Command/AFP]
By Alex Milan Durie and Rached El-Moctar
Published On 27 Jul 2026

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  • The US has continued to hold off on its attacks against Iran, leading Tehran to halt its retaliatory strikes in the region after nearly two weeks of bombing.
  • US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that the military is running low on ammunition, telling domestic media that US stockpiles are vast and exceed what is needed.