Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Tehran summons Ukraine diplomats over Caspian Sea attack
Tehran says the Ukranian attack killed at least one sailor and wounded another.
Published On 26 Jul 2026
- Iran summons Ukraine’s diplomats after Kyiv bombs an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, killing at least one sailor and wounding another.
- Ukraine says it was targeting Russian vessels carrying Iran-linked military cargo, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is assisting Iran in its military campaign in the Middle East.