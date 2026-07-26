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Iran war live: Tehran summons Ukraine diplomats over Caspian Sea attack

Tehran says the Ukranian attack killed at least one sailor and wounded another.

An Iranian couple rides past Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on July 24, 2026. Iran's army said on July 24 it carried out drone strikes against several American military facilities and bases in Bahrain and Jordan in retaliation for the latest US attacks against the Islamic republic.
Video Duration 02 minutes 36 seconds 02:36

War on Iran: Phase II: Day 14

By Alex Milan Durie and Zsombor Peter
Published On 26 Jul 2026

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  • Iran summons Ukraine’s diplomats after Kyiv bombs an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, killing at least one sailor and wounding another.
  • Ukraine says it was targeting Russian vessels carrying Iran-linked military cargo, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is assisting Iran in its military campaign in the Middle East.