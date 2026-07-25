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Iran war live: Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as it seeks Iran talks

Trump says the US remains ‘locked and loaded’ while pursuing talks with Iran, as Tehran reports strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinian residents put out a fire after vehicles were torched along with homes in an attack reportedly by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Sarra, west of the city of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following a clash between the settlers and local Palestinians in which two Israelis and four Palestinians were killed, on July 24, 2026. The occupied West Bank has been gripped by almost daily violence involving Israeli troops and settlers since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, while outposts are small settlements established usually without government approval and therefore illegal under Israeli law. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Palestinian residents extinguish a fire after vehicles and homes were torched in an attack reportedly carried out by Israeli settlers in the village of Sarra, west of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zsombor Peter
Published On 25 Jul 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says dialogue between Washington and Tehran continues, and that a threatened “massive” attack may be unnecessary, although the United States remains “locked and loaded”.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran does not fear threats or succumb to pressure.