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Iran war live: Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as it seeks Iran talks
Trump says the US remains ‘locked and loaded’ while pursuing talks with Iran, as Tehran reports strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
Published On 25 Jul 2026
- US President Donald Trump says dialogue between Washington and Tehran continues, and that a threatened “massive” attack may be unnecessary, although the United States remains “locked and loaded”.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran does not fear threats or succumb to pressure.